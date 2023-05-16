In an interview, he said that people could see through presenters, revealing a host who he described as "rude and fake".

Known for his roles on Strictly's It Takes Two and other shows, he said: "People can see through it all now. People can see who are the real ones and can very much see who isn't.

"I've been in this industry for nearly 11 years, and all I've ever been is nice and polite to people."

Rylan slams 'rude' TV presenter after shouting at production staff

However, Rylan Clark revealed that there are people who are nothing like that, adding on This Morning: "And that's starting to pay off for me now, because there are people in this industry who aren't like that.

"They think they're something special. And the walls are starting to fall."

This comes after he told fans that he feels as though there are stars who treat staff and production runners like "rubbish".

He recalled one well-known TV presenter who he overheard shouting at a runner after they got them the wrong drink.

After seeing this, he said he stepped in to tell the presenter off for their awful behaviour on set.

Rylan said: "I told them to f*** off and then I went and had a ciggy with the runner."

Kerry Katona hints at the TV presenter Rylan Clark is feuding with

Speaking on New! magazine, the Atomic Kitten singer, Kerry Katona, said: "Rylan Clark has hinted at a secret TV feud, saying he's always been nice and polite throughout his career – unlike some other stars – and that the 'walls are starting to fall' on them.

"I won't mention names."

The star added: "I've always been nice to everyone I've worked with, too. I think that's why I'm still going strong 25 years later.

"I like being a nice person, it makes me feel good about myself. Why be a d***head?"