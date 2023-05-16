Millions of people across the UK have already received a £301 cost of living payment from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) this month.
More than eight million people were eligible for the first cost of living payment of the financial year, which began rollout on April 25.
If you were expecting the payment and have not yet received it, don’t panic, as the payments will continue to be made until May 17.
If you haven’t received the payment by then, this is what you should do.
What to do if you haven’t received £301 cost of living payment
If you think you should have had the £301 payment, but you cannot see it in your bank, building society or credit union account, you can report a missing Cost of Living Payment.
In order to report a missing payment you will need your National Insurance number.
You can report your missing payment here.
Who is eligible for DWP cost of living payment
The full list of benefit recipients that qualify for the upcoming Cost of Living payment are those who receive:
- Universal Credit
- Income-based Jobseekers Allowance
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
- Income Support
- Working Tax Credit
- Child Tax Credit
- Pension Credit
The qualifying period for this payment is between 26 January and 25 February 2023.
To be eligible for the Cost of Living Payment, you need to have been entitled to a payment for one of these benefits between 26 January and 25 February 2023, or payment for an assessment period ending between these dates.
The DWP is also encouraging low-income pensioners not already getting Pension Credit to check their eligibility, as they can still qualify for the £301 Cost of Living Payment if they make a successful backdated Pension Credit application by 19 May.
When will DWP cost of living payments be received?
The exact dates for some payments are yet to be announced by the DWP, but this is when to expect each individual payment over the next year:
- First cost of living payment - £301 – April 25 to May 17
- Disability payment - £150 – Summer 2023
- Second cost of living payment - £300 – Autumn 2023
- Pensioner payment - £300 – Winter 2023
- Third cost of living payment - £299 – Spring 2024
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here