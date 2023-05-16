More than eight million people were eligible for the first cost of living payment of the financial year, which began rollout on April 25.

If you were expecting the payment and have not yet received it, don’t panic, as the payments will continue to be made until May 17.

If you haven’t received the payment by then, this is what you should do.

What to do if you haven’t received £301 cost of living payment

If you think you should have had the £301 payment, but you cannot see it in your bank, building society or credit union account, you can report a missing Cost of Living Payment.

In order to report a missing payment you will need your National Insurance number.

You can report your missing payment here.

Who is eligible for DWP cost of living payment

The full list of benefit recipients that qualify for the upcoming Cost of Living payment are those who receive:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Pension Credit

The qualifying period for this payment is between 26 January and 25 February 2023.

To be eligible for the Cost of Living Payment, you need to have been entitled to a payment for one of these benefits between 26 January and 25 February 2023, or payment for an assessment period ending between these dates.

The DWP is also encouraging low-income pensioners not already getting Pension Credit to check their eligibility, as they can still qualify for the £301 Cost of Living Payment if they make a successful backdated Pension Credit application by 19 May.

When will DWP cost of living payments be received?





The exact dates for some payments are yet to be announced by the DWP, but this is when to expect each individual payment over the next year: