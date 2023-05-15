The new series will soon be returning to ITV after the winter edition ended in March, where fans voted to crown winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

Eager fans are now awaiting the start date confirmation and the official cast announcement of the season.

First rumoured girl of Love Island 2023

One of the girls suggested to be entering the villa in Mallorca is Chloe Baker, reports The Tab.

It’s reported that Chloe was approached to take part in the winter series, so it’s possible she could be “top of the list” for Love Island 2023 producers.

The Tab says she’s an Instagram model and TikTok influencer, who has worked with popular clothing brands including PrettyLittleThing, Missy Empire and Lipsy London.

Those paying close attention might have noticed Sanam is one of her 17.1k followers.

Love Island's summer return date 'revealed'





Sources close to the ITV broadcaster revealed to The Sun newspaper that Love Island would have a return date of Monday, June 5.

The source said: “Love Island will start on June 5, just as people are getting ready to enjoy their summers.

“ITV have already lined up the islanders who will be heading to the show’s villa in Majorca.

“The cast will fly out late next month ready for the show to begin in just eight weeks.

“It is hugely exciting and those working on the show cannot wait to get started.

“This series will be eight weeks long, meaning the couple who win the show will be in the villa for two months.

“Maya is chomping at the bit to get to work on this series too. Having her on board has given Love Island a real boost and it’s expected that ratings will soar.”

However, an ITV spokesperson said: “The dates have not been officially confirmed.”

What do we know about summer Love Island 2023 on ITV?





Some details of the show have been confirmed including the location of the new series.

Just minutes after the end of the winter edition, the show's Instagram page told fans: "We're heading back to Mallorca this summer and you can apply to be in the villa right now! Just head to itv.com/loveisland/apply for all the info #Lovelsland."

The cast is set to return to a rustic £2.57 million villa used during the last summer series.

The home will include a 20-metre swimming, allowing the contestants to relax before each challenge and dreaded recoupling.