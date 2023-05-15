Some have taken to social media to ask if the Reddit site is down while others say it appears to be "struggling".

At the time of writing, there have been more than 1,000 reports recorded since 4.27pm today (May 15).

On Twitter, the DowndetectorUK account first flagged the issue, saying: "User reports indicate Reddit is having problems since 4:25 PM BST. http://downdetector.co.uk/status/reddit/ RT if you're also having problems #Redditdown"

Reddit users report website is down on social media

Of those currently dealing with issues on Reddit, 64% said problems were occurring on the website, while 31% claimed the app wasn't working and 5% had log-in issues.

One person on Twitter said: "Reddit seems to be struggling right now."

While another asked: "Is @Reddit Down?"

This person posted: "reddit this is just PATHETIC!!! it’s weekly at this point. STOP GOING DOWN."

This account was also looking for confirmation of reported issues, asking: "Reddit down?