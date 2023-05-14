The live broadcast, which saw European nations battle it out for the jury and public votes, attracted 9.9 million viewers, peaking at 11 million.

This year's competition saw the UK receive a disappointing score of just 24 points with Mae Muller's 'I Wrote A Song' coming second bottom.

Sweden won the competition after Eurovision veteran Loreen sang 'Tattoo', seeing the Nordic country become the joint-most successful nation along with Ireland.

i just want to say thank u x i know i joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months, not the result we hoped for but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey. Congrats to all the countries, I’ll never forget this journey and I love you all. ❤️ — Mae Muller (@maemuller_) May 14, 2023

In 2022, viewing figures totalled around 8.9 million when British hopeful Sam Ryder came second behind Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra.

BBC director of unscripted Kate Phillips said: “What an incredible contest. It was unforgettable, unmissable event television on a scale never seen before delivered by the BBC to viewers across the UK and millions more watching around the world.

“Sweden took home the trophy in spectacular style and 2022 winners Ukraine were at the heart of the show. Liverpool welcomed the world’s biggest singing competition with open arms and embraced it beyond all of our expectations.

“The fact that so many millions of people tuned in reflects just how significant Eurovision has become and truly underlines the theme behind this year’s contest, United by Music. We really hope we did Ukraine proud.”

i just want to say thank u x i know i joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months, not the result we hoped for but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey. Congrats to all the countries, I’ll never forget this journey and I love you all. ❤️ — Mae Muller (@maemuller_) May 14, 2023

Mae Muller sends message to fans after UK places second bottom at Eurovision 2023

UK entrant Mae Muller has thanked fans after admitting the Eurovision score was "not the result we hoped for”.

The UK finished second bottom after only scoring 24 points from both the jury and public vote, only placing them above Germany's metal act.

The 'I Wrote A Song' singer took to social media to express her feelings after the Liverpool show.

Mae Muller said: “I just want to say thank u x i know i joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months, not the result we hoped for but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey.

“Congrats to all the countries, I’ll never forget this journey and I love you all.”