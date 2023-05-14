This comes after a source told reporters about brewing tensions behind the scenes of the popular ITV morning show.

Recently, Phill released a statement to the public on rumours that the two had fallen out with him saying that the “the last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us.”

A source described this as a PR 'own goal' with it emerging that neither Holly Willoughby nor ITV knew about it.

'Manageable situation turned into feeding frenzy' for Phillip Schofield

One source told The Mirror that matters were made worse, saying: “This Morning’s ­relationship with its viewers is built on trust, and they have to believe that Holly [Holly Willoughby] and Phil’s [Phillip Schofield] friendship, and what they’re watching, is real.

“While there was a bit of noise and speculation about their ­relationship cooling, it could have easily been ignored.

“But by putting this statement out there, he has turned what was a manageable situation into a feeding frenzy. If viewers now no longer believe in the pair, and make their views clear next week, make no mistake, ITV will act.

“Phil’s position is looking ­increasingly precarious. Monday is very much D-day, but the same could apply to any day next week. No one is bigger than the brand.”

Philip Schofield branded 'Grim Reaper' by staff says This Morning insider

Amid rumours of a major feud between the presenting duo, sources have told the Mirror that Phillip Schofield's exit may be welcome by some members of staff amid his 'fall from grace'.

Staff members have reportedly started calling him the 'Grim Reaper' as a joking nickname.

Sources said: “Phil has been seen as untouchable for years which has also given him an unprecedented level of control.

"He is ­nicknamed The Grim Reaper by some people who don’t get on with him."

"He is obviously very passionate about the show, but the way he goes about exercising his influence has made him very ­unpopular with some.”