Eurovision 2023 viewers had mixed reactions to UK performer Mae Muller's song with comments ranging from "horrific" to "fun and poppy".

The 25-year-old closed out the competition with her entry 'I Wrote a Song' which drew an incredibly positive response inside the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

After she had finished, the presenters in Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina could barely hear a thing with how loud the crowd were.

However, despite this, reaction online was very mixed with some saying it didn't compare to Sam Ryder's Eurovision efforts the previous year.

How did Eurovision viewers react to Mae Muller's song?

Some viewers were very harsh on Mae, with one person tweeting: "To think that last year we had the brilliant Sam Ryder. This Mae Muller song is horrific. Not fit to lace the great man’s boots."

Another posted: "Hate to say this but you can’t choose an artist that can’t sing live. Mae Muller clearly can’t sing live."

Meanwhile, some viewers defended Mae, writing: "Mae Muller is not going to win. HOWEVER, she has brought a fun and poppy song and a great attitude and is teaching the UK to have a good time in Eurovision without all the baggage of 'ugh Europe hates us'. It's not about winning, folks! #Eurovision2023".

Another shared: "So proud @maemuller_ you delivered a modern pop bop at #Eurovision with sass, edge and fun".

Eurovision 2023 is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer until midnight on Saturday, May 13.