The 25-year-old closed out the competition with her entry 'I Wrote a Song' which drew an incredibly positive response inside the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

After she had finished, the presenters in Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina could barely hear a thing with how loud the crowd were.

However, despite this, reaction online was very mixed with some saying it didn't compare to Sam Ryder's Eurovision efforts the previous year.

*screaming at the TV* INSTEAD I WROTE A SONG #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/VY6FR7qKtV — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 13, 2023

How did Eurovision viewers react to Mae Muller's song?





Some viewers were very harsh on Mae, with one person tweeting: "To think that last year we had the brilliant Sam Ryder. This Mae Muller song is horrific. Not fit to lace the great man’s boots."

Another posted: "Hate to say this but you can’t choose an artist that can’t sing live. Mae Muller clearly can’t sing live."

Meanwhile, some viewers defended Mae, writing: "Mae Muller is not going to win. HOWEVER, she has brought a fun and poppy song and a great attitude and is teaching the UK to have a good time in Eurovision without all the baggage of 'ugh Europe hates us'. It's not about winning, folks! #Eurovision2023".

Another shared: "So proud @maemuller_ you delivered a modern pop bop at #Eurovision with sass, edge and fun".

Eurovision 2023 is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer until midnight on Saturday, May 13.