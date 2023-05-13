Eurovision is known for its embrace of the extravagant and the vibrant, and Mel Giedroyc contributed to that at tonight's final, paying tribute to a classic act from 2014.

During an interval segment where Hannah Waddingham was building up to the next performance, the presenter could be seen in the background in a milkmaid's outfit churning some butter.

This was recreating a part of Poland's 2014 act - "My Słowianie – We Are Slavic" - which saw a woman dressed as a milkmaid suggestively churning butter.

It caused quite a stir at the time, and Mel's recreation of that performance drew many comments on social media.

How did Eurovision viewers react to Mel Giedroyc?

People delighted in the tribute to Poland's 2014 act, with one person tweeting: "Best thing in the show so far" and another shared: "Tv moment of the year for next years BAFTAs right?".

One person did a side-by-side comparison of Mel and the original act, saying: "Who wore it better?"

Meanwhile, another viewer posted: "Well I never expected that...I am crying...the fabulous mel giedroyc absolutely pulling off the sexy polish milkmaid look! #Eurovision2023".

One person shared how it put a smile on their face, sharing: "All power to you Mel, I haven't laughed so hard in a long time Thank you."

This moment might have created confusion for some who were not familiar with Eurovision at their watch parties, with one person tweeting: "This is gonna be an interesting thing to explain to my non-European friends at our Eurovision party today."

Eurovision is airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer until midnight on Saturday, May 13.