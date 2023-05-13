During an interval segment where Hannah Waddingham was building up to the next performance, the presenter could be seen in the background in a milkmaid's outfit churning some butter.

This was recreating a part of Poland's 2014 act - "My Słowianie – We Are Slavic" - which saw a woman dressed as a milkmaid suggestively churning butter.

It caused quite a stir at the time, and Mel's recreation of that performance drew many comments on social media.

Mel Giedroyc churning whilst Graham Norton losing it.



ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE.#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/9NeS5GYW4D — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 13, 2023

How did Eurovision viewers react to Mel Giedroyc?





People delighted in the tribute to Poland's 2014 act, with one person tweeting: "Best thing in the show so far" and another shared: "Tv moment of the year for next years BAFTAs right?".

One person did a side-by-side comparison of Mel and the original act, saying: "Who wore it better?"

Meanwhile, another viewer posted: "Well I never expected that...I am crying...the fabulous mel giedroyc absolutely pulling off the sexy polish milkmaid look! #Eurovision2023".

One person shared how it put a smile on their face, sharing: "All power to you Mel, I haven't laughed so hard in a long time Thank you."

This moment might have created confusion for some who were not familiar with Eurovision at their watch parties, with one person tweeting: "This is gonna be an interesting thing to explain to my non-European friends at our Eurovision party today."

Eurovision is airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer until midnight on Saturday, May 13.