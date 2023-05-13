Eurovision is known for its embrace of the extravagant and the vibrant, and Mel Giedroyc contributed to that at tonight's final, paying tribute to a classic act from 2014.
During an interval segment where Hannah Waddingham was building up to the next performance, the presenter could be seen in the background in a milkmaid's outfit churning some butter.
This was recreating a part of Poland's 2014 act - "My Słowianie – We Are Slavic" - which saw a woman dressed as a milkmaid suggestively churning butter.
It caused quite a stir at the time, and Mel's recreation of that performance drew many comments on social media.
Mel Giedroyc churning whilst Graham Norton losing it.— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 13, 2023
ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE.#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/9NeS5GYW4D
How did Eurovision viewers react to Mel Giedroyc?
People delighted in the tribute to Poland's 2014 act, with one person tweeting: "Best thing in the show so far" and another shared: "Tv moment of the year for next years BAFTAs right?".
One person did a side-by-side comparison of Mel and the original act, saying: "Who wore it better?"
Who wore it better? 👀#Eurovision #Poland pic.twitter.com/yBi3N1CEq4— Matthew Donnachie (@Matt_Donnachie) May 13, 2023
Meanwhile, another viewer posted: "Well I never expected that...I am crying...the fabulous mel giedroyc absolutely pulling off the sexy polish milkmaid look! #Eurovision2023".
One person shared how it put a smile on their face, sharing: "All power to you Mel, I haven't laughed so hard in a long time Thank you."
This moment might have created confusion for some who were not familiar with Eurovision at their watch parties, with one person tweeting: "This is gonna be an interesting thing to explain to my non-European friends at our Eurovision party today."
Eurovision is airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer until midnight on Saturday, May 13.
