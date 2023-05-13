The show takes place live but some questions might arise on whether the acts mime along to their songs.

Eurovision as a whole is quite definitive on what the rules are concerning this fact.

On the Eurovision website, it states: "There is a comprehensive set of rules concerning participation that has evolved over the decades, but the main ones relating to competing songs and artists are:

Songs must be original and no more than 3 minutes in length

Lead vocals must be performed live

No more than 6 performers can take to the stage during any one performance"

Therefore, viewers do not have to worry, as all songs are performed authentically in the moment.

Can we get a little commotion for the #Eurovision2023 hosts?! pic.twitter.com/0hAeZZhYI3 — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 13, 2023

How to vote for your favourite act during Eurovision 2023

Viewers from all participating countries will be invited to vote for their favourite songs on the night of the grand finale on Saturday, May 13 over the phone, by text or via the Eurovision app.

Each person can vote up to 20 times but voters will not be able to vote for their own country’s entry.

The public votes make up 50% of the total vote with the other half determined by a professional jury in each participating country.

The experts’ scores are based on the Friday night jury final performances which are not usually televised.

After viewers have cast their votes a national spokesperson from the participating countries will be called in to present the points of their professional jury which range from the maximum “douze points” (12) to zero.

The public points from all participating countries will be combined providing one score for each song after the presentation of the scores from the juries.