Kate Middleton showed up in the introduction sequence, which showed last year's winner, Kalush Orchestra, performing their song which won the competition.

The pre-filmed sequence also showed Sam Ryder, who came second on Eurovision 2022, performing on top of the Liver Building and Andrew Lloyd Webber playing the piano.

Not long after that, it cut to a clip of Kate in a blue dress sat down playing the piano in tune with Kalush Orchestra's song.

The princess, who has grade three piano and grade five theory, previously accompanied pop star Tom Walker on piano while he sang his previously unheard Christmas song For Those Who Can’t Be Here during a carol service she hosted at Westminster Abbey in 2021.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has made a surprise cameo playing the piano #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/Evc9ziou0Y — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 13, 2023

How did Eurovision viewers react to Kate's appearance?





Eurovision viewers were caught by surprise with the cameo, with one tweeting: "Kate Middleton covering stefania on the piano was not on my Eurovision 2023 bingo card but here we are #Eurovision."

Another posted: "Did I just hallucinate? Does that mean Kate Middleton is now an official Eurovision performer? #Eurovision."

One user posted: "Kate Middleton? What are you doing here hun #Eurovision2023".

Meanwhile, someone else joked: "Most exciting event Kate Middleton's taken part in this month #Eurovision."

Not everyone was happy to see the Princess of Wales in the clip, with one person tweeting: "the kate middleton eurovision cameo just go booed in liverpool. absolutely scenes".