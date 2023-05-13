Nugent, 51, and her husband, businessman Gavin Hawthorn, 52, have decided to end their marriage.

The couple, who have a teenage son, have been ‘moving in different directions’ recently, according to a source quoted by the Daily Mail.

Sally Nugent has presented on BBC Breakfast permanently since 2021 (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images)

The source said: "It's very sad but they are no longer together

"I think they tried to tough it out for quite a while as they didn't want to split up if they could possibly help it for the sake of their son but they clearly couldn't make a go of it.

"They've both been very guarded about the reasons behind their growing apart but it's been plain for a while that they had been and now it's obvious that they haven't been able to resolve that despite clearly trying for some time."

Nugent has been presenting on BBC Breakfast since 2021, with her career starting off at BBC Radio Merseyside.

After that, she moved on to reading the sports news on BBC North West Tonight.

In 2003 she became a sports reporter for BBC News, appearing on national bulletins before becoming a sports news presenter on the BBC News Channel.

From November 2011, Nugent began co-presenting BBC Breakfast on a freelance basis, filling in when regular hosts were unavailable, before eventually getting a permanent position ten years later.