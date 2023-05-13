The UK is hosting Eurovision on behalf of last year's winner Ukraine after the country was deemed unable to host due to Russia's invasion.

The competition is taking place in Liverpool with Eurovision lovers from across the continent attending to watch the annual event.

With that said, here are the betting odds for some of the most exciting acts participating in the Eurovision Song Contest this year.

Who is the favourite to win Eurovision 2023?





The favourite to win the music contest in Liverpool tonight is Sweden's Loreen and her song Tattoo.

Loreen is no stranger to the limelight of Eurovision, having her first win and breakthrough album all the way back in 2012 with Euphoria and Heal.

Since then, she has expanded her music and even taken up acting after starring in Vinterviken.

Betfair gave her 4/9 odds while Ladbrokes has her at 1/2.

What are Mae Muller's odds of winning Eurovision?





Despite building up so much attention, Mae Muller and her entry I Wrote A Song are outsiders, according to bookies with Betfair giving her a 66/1 chance and Ladbrooks a 40/1.

Alex Apati, of Ladbrokes, said: “Mae Muller should look away now… her odds of finishing top of the Eurovision pile have taken a massive hit with just over 24 hours to go until the show gets under way.”

Finland's Kaarija, who will perform Cha Cha Cha, is also ranked 2nd favourite by bookmakers with both bookies giving them a 5/2.

Ukraine is also tipped to do well with a 12/1 chance.

Eurovision will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8 pm on Saturday, May 13.