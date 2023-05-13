This year will see countries like Sweden and Austria take to the stage to perform some of the best and weirdest music.

One act to grab people's attention has been Norway's Queen Of Kings by Alessandra.

The catchy bop has amassed interest from across the world after Norway was successful in the semi-finals this week.

Who is Norwegian Eurovision entry, Alessandra?





Alessandra is a Norwegian-Italian music star who has become very popular online with her song Queen Of Kings.

Her entry song has amassed over 25 million streams, making it one of the favourites to win.

Alessandra recently triumphed at Norway's national Eurovision final, Melodi Grand Prix, seeing her song take on a life of its own.

What is the meaning behind Norway's Eurovision entry Queen Of Kings by Alessandra?





According to Alessandra, the song contains messages of self-love with the artist wanting to inspire listeners of all ages and genders to embrace that inner Queen of Kings.

The song was co-written by herself, composer Henning Olerud and producer Stanley Fernandez who has released tracks with 2021 Eurovision stars TIX and Flo Rida.

Eurovision will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8 pm on Saturday, May 13.