This year will see dozens of amazing artists perform for the competition's final with countries like the UK and Norway set to showcase their talents to the world.

One act to catch people's attention has been Sweden's Loreen who has been named the favourite to win at 4/9, according to Betfair.

Her song, Tattoo, has been praised for its unique artistic expression.

Who is Sweden's Eurovision act Loreen?





Sweden's Loreen is no stranger to the limelight of Eurovision, having her first win and breakthrough album all the way back in 2012 with Euphoria and Heal.

Since then, she has expanded her music and even taken up acting after starring in Vinterviken.

Last year, Loreen released Neon Lights, a song about a modern-day Joan of Arc.

What is the meaning behind the Swedish Eurovision entry Tattoo?





Sweden's Eurovision entry, tattoo, actually has a tragic meaning with the song being about holding onto love through pain.

In the song, Loreen sings “it’s time to say goodbye” before adding “this is not the end”, with her and the song subject to be reunited once again.

The song is also meant to showcase Loreen's nomadic background through its natural feel.

Eurovision will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8 pm on Saturday, May 13.