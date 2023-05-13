Dozens of countries will compete against one another for both the public and jury vote, seeing a good mix of weird and wonderful acts take to the stage.

Austria's Teya & Salena are no exception, seeing the duo's catchy tune catch people's attention after they qualified for the finals on Thursday.

Their song, Who The Hell Is Edgar?, is obviously inspired by American gothic writer, poet, editor, and literary critic Edgar Allan Poe but what is the full meaning behind it?

Who are Teya & Salena as Austrian entry performs at Eurovision final?





Teya & Salena specifically joined forces with the single aim of winning Eurovision after meeting during the Austrian talent show Starmania 21.

However, both artists are no strangers to Eurovision with Selena coming second in Austria's 2019 selection process and Teya having a similar experience in 2020.

What is the meaning behind Austria's Eurovision entry Who The Hell Is Edgar?





While much of the entry references Raven author Edgar Allan Poe, the song actually has a much deeper meaning behind its catchy lyrics.

According to the Eurovision website, the song is actually about their experience as women in the music industry.

It also draws attention to how women are often not credited for their hard work and expertise in the field.

Eurovision will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8 pm on Saturday, May 13.