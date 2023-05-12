We have had screams, tears, snakes, slime and jungle tensions to name a few, with the camp providing a lot of entertainment for ITV viewers over the last month.

Tonight’s final (May 12) began with Phil Tufnell, Myleene Klass, Jordan Banjo, and Fatima Whitbread as the remaining four but throughout the show, the campmates were placed in fourth, third, second and first place.

This eating Trial is the eating Trial of all eating Trials 🤢 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/QI2mtaiZcT — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 12, 2023

Who won I’m A Celeb… South Africa?

Myleene Klass has been crowned the first 'legend' on I'm A Celeb... South Africa.

She said: "I feel so happy. Honestly, it was really hard to come away from your family... I'm a mum but with that, you get a superpower because you have three little sets of eyes watching you."

Final two campmates Jordan Banjo and Myleene Klass competed in a challenging eating trial with nine rounds, as the rest of the former cast watched.

They both had to write down how much of each food they would eat before getting stuck into some questionable grub with a five-minute time limit for each round.

During one part of the trial, Myleene chose to eat 60 mice tails in two minutes.

Watching from the side, Phil Tufnell jumped up and exclaimed: "60! We haven't got enough mice for 60!"

She really is a class act! 😍 Introducing the very first ever I'm A Celebrity Legend @KlassMyleene 💛 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/gZTw1RfwCL — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 12, 2023

Who came in second place on I’m A Celeb… South Africa?





Diversity star Jordan Banjo was the campmate who claimed second place.

While former Olympic javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread came in third place on I'm A Celeb... South Africa, coming last in the penultimate trial Critter Countdown.

Speaking to Ant and Dec, Fatima said: “I've loved every minute about it, honestly I really have.

"I've given it my best and I'm pleased to be third, it's third time again. No shame, I'm happy.“