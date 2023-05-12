ITV hosts Ant and Dec announced the remaining three campmates would be competing against each other in Critter Countdown in the penultimate trial of the series.

The contestants had to keep their heads contained in a plastic container as bugs and insects were poured onto their head, hands and feet.

The person closest to pressing their buzzer to the six-minute mark would make it even further in the final.

What I mean when I say: 'I'm up to my eyes' #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/z7nfc1lY7K — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 12, 2023

Who has come in third place on I'm A Celeb... South Africa final?





Former Olympic javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread has come in third place on I'm A Celeb... South Africa, pressing her buzzer at 15 minutes and 10 seconds.

Speaking to Ant and Dec, Fatima said: “I've loved every minute about it, honestly I really have.

"I've given it my best and I'm pleased to be third, it's third time again. No shame, I'm happy."

The two remaining finalists are Jordan Banjo who pressed the buzzer at 6 minutes 34 seconds and Myleene Klass who pressed it at 11 minutes 28 seconds.

She is a force to be reckoned with around the Camp and at Trials. @FatimaWh1tbread's unwavering strength and kind heart means she leaves the South African Bush in Third Place 🥉 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/bbl889cTWl — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 12, 2023

Former contestants forced to vote celebrity off I’m A Celeb… South Africa

Ex-England cricketer Phil Tufnell was voted off the show earlier in the final by the other former campmates.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell announced the news to ITV hosts Ant and Dec.

He said: "In no particular order, the first person we would like to put in the top three is Jordan.

"The second person we have decided to put through to the final three is Fatima.

"The last person going through to the final three is Myleene."

Speaking to Ant and Dec, Phil said: "It sits absolutely fine with me and I couldn't think of three better people in there up for the challenge.

"It was a blast, what a trip...the best holiday I've ever had."

Our first-ever King of the Jungle is waving goodbye to South Africa! 😢 He's laughed, cried and avoided every chore on the blackboard...



Still, we'll always have a place in the #ImACeleb family for @philtufnell 🫶 pic.twitter.com/Xu8VWTaHdU — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 12, 2023

Helen Flanagan teases fans over I'm A Celeb...South Africa winner

Fans of I'm A Celeb...South Africa have apparently been given a sneak peek into who could be crowned the show's first-ever 'legend' after comments made by Helen Flanagan.

Helen recently left the jungle when she failed to complete one of the survival challenges, leaving fans "gutted".

She left with fellow campmate Dean Gaffney from EastEnders, seeing viewers claim all the 'interesting' celebrities had left.

However, the TV star teased who could be walking away as the I'm A Celeb...South Africa winner next week when she appeared on the red carpet.

The Coronation Street actor told reporters: “I don’t know really I mean I became very close to Jordan, I've been really close to Jordan, yeah."

When asked who she thinks will win the ITV spin-off, she said: “Maybe [Jordan], maybe, maybe.”

Helen Flanagan added: “I really bonded with Carol and Fatima I really got on with I mean I’m very much a people person."