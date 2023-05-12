The news comes after the remaining campmates battling to become the series' first ever ‘legend’ faced a shock announcement in last night’s episode after taking part in the Celebrity Cyclone (May 11).

All previously eliminated campmates including Janice Dickinson, Andy Whyment and Shaun Ryder returned as they were forced to decide who they were going to vote out.

Our first-ever King of the Jungle is waving goodbye to South Africa! 😢 He's laughed, cried and avoided every chore on the blackboard...



Still, we'll always have a place in the #ImACeleb family for @philtufnell 🫶 pic.twitter.com/Xu8VWTaHdU — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 12, 2023

Who is the next celebrity to leave I’m A Celeb… South Africa?

Ex-England cricketer Phil Tuffnell has been voted off the show by the other former campmates.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell announced the news to ITV hosts Ant and Dec.

He said: "In no particular order, the first person we would like to put in the top three is Jordan.

"The second person we have decided to put through to the final three is Fatima.

"The last person going through to the final three is Myleene."

Speaking to Ant and Dec, Phill said: "It sits absolutely fine with me and I couldn't think of three better people in there up for the challenge.

"It was a blast, what a trip...the best holiday I've ever had."

He said he preferred the South African jungle to Australia.

Former contestants make shock decision as only four remain on I'm A Celeb… South Africa

While Fatima, Jordan, Phil and Myleene enjoyed mashed potatoes, Coca Cola and other precious luxuries, their former campmates were deciding on their fate.

Jordan was the first to notice something off when he asked why the others remained at the camp.

Fatima and Jordan were the unanimous favourites with Phil and Myleene in the firing lines.

When the final four returned, it was time for the news to be broken to them before the programme ended on a cliffhanger.

Last night the former Campmates were left in a predicament. Who will they choose as the final 3? 😬



We crown the very first ever #ImACeleb Legend, tonight at 9pm 👑 pic.twitter.com/K4EB9Kzjkp — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 12, 2023

Who are the final three celebrities in the I’m A Celeb… South Africa final?

The last three celebrities on I'm A Celeb...South Africa to make it to the end of the final are as follows:

Myleene Klass, Former Hear'Say singer

Jordan Banjo, Diversity dancer and Kiss FM presenter

Fatima Whitbread, Olympic javelin thrower

Earlier in last night's episode, Paul Burrell and Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman were eliminated after taking part in the Vile Vineyard challenge where they were tasked with collecting keys by squeezing fish eyes with their teeth.

The duo came last and therefore had to leave the competition.