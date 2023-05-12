Ryder landed second place at the competition in 2022 which was held in Turin, Italy.

Due to his huge success in the final, the UK was offered the chance to host this year’s Eurovision on behalf of last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine.

This was because of the ongoing war in the country as it wasn’t possible for them to host.

Liverpool was chosen following a “strong city bid process” that examined facilities at the venue, the ability to accommodate thousands of visiting delegations, crew, fans and journalists, infrastructure as well as meeting more criteria, reports the European Broadcasting Union.

Sam Ryder to perform new single at Eurovision grand final

The Eurovision star and TikTok sensation debuted his new single ‘Mountains’ today (May 12) ahead of the Eurovision grand final.

Fans will be delighted to know that Ryder will be taking to the stage once more during the final which will be broadcast live from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Other artists also performing throughout the evening are Kalush Orchestra and several of Ukraine's other previous acts, including Ukraine's 2021 entrants Go_A, the country's Eurovision 2016 winner Jamala and Tina Karol and Verka Serduchka, who took part in 2006 and 2007, reports the BBC.

Who went through to the grand final of Eurovision from the second semi-final?





On Tuesday (May 9) and Thursday (May 11) this week, two Eurovision semi-finals took place, hosted by Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Last night, 10 remaining acts were voted through to the grand final, including:

Albania

Cyprus

Estonia

Belgium

Austria

Lithuania

Poland

Australia

Armenia

Slovenia

On Tuesday’s semi-final, Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway also made it through to Saturday’s big show.

The Eurovision grand final is taking place on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, May 13 at 8pm.