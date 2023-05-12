With lots of famous faces involved with the broadcast of the event, you might be wondering who the presenters are.

Look no further as we take a look at who will present the Grand Final.

Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton will all host the grand final on Saturday (Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Presenters for Eurovision’s Grand Final 2023

Graham Norton

Eurovision legend Graham Norton is a presenter for the Grand Final on Saturday which will see the action unfold in Liverpool and be broadcast across the world.

Norton is known for hosting his own talk show, The Graham Norton Show.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Irish-born Norton, 60, said: “What I like about it is that it’s in Liverpool, but actually it’s in the UK, there’s a real sense that everyone is excited about this.”

Julia Sanina

Ukrainian singer, composer and frontwoman of The HARDKISS alternative band, Julia Sanina, is also presenting the grand final.

The band won numerous YUNA Ukrainian Music Awards; 18-time award winners, five of which are for the best rock band of Ukraine and MTV Europe award nominees for "Best Ukrainian Act".

Hannah Waddingham

Winner of an Emmy Award for her role in Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham is among the presenters on Saturday night.

Waddingham has been nominated for three Olivier Awards and has starred in West End and Broadway musicals - Spamalot, The Wizard of Oz, Into The Woods, Kiss Me Kate and Space Family Robinson.

Additional credits include Hocus Pocus 2, Game of Thrones, Sex Education, Willow and the upcoming Tom Jones limited series.

The Grand Final of Eurovision takes place in Liverpool on Saturday, May 13 (Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Alesha Dixon

Also presenting the final is Alesha Dixon who was in the chart-topping band, Mis-Teeq.

The band had two top-ten albums and seven consecutive top-ten singles.

Dixon has also been successful as a solo artist and has experience as a presenter for the BBC, hosting shows such as Comic Relief and The Greatest Dancer.

She has also been a judge on Strictly Come Dancing and is currently a judge on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

How tall are the Eurovision hosts?





With Julia, Hannah, and Alesha appearing at the two semi-finals during the week, viewers have been wondering how tall they are.

It’s likely this question was raised as the three women wore high heels with their dresses during the show.

Hannah Waddingham seemed to be quite a bit taller than Julia and Alesha despite them all gaining extra height from their shoes.

Waddingham stands at 5ft 11 inches according to Celeb Heights so she’s likely to be around 6ft in heels.

Dixon is thought to be 5ft 7.5 inches tall, Celeb Heights reports, while Julia Sanina is 5ft 5 inches tall, according to Celebs Worlds.

Presenting on Saturday with the three women is Graham Norton and he is 5ft 8.5 inches, according to Celeb Heights.

How to watch the Grand Final of Eurovision

Eurovision’s Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 13.

The show will be broadcast on BBC One at 8pm and BBC iPlayer plus you can listen along on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Coverage of the Grand Final on BBC One ends at 12am.

The UK’s Eurovision entry for 2023 is 25-year-old Mae Muller from London who will be singing her track, I Wrote A Song.