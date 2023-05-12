And this year is no different with Croatia's unique Let 3, a punk band with a quirky side.

Wearing bold outfits and not afraid to take a political stand, the group are outspoken and very impressive.

Let 3 wowed the crowd with their anthem Mama SC and are now preparing for the Eurovision Grand Final.

Who is Crotia's Eurovision Act Let 3?

The band is made of members Damir Martinović, Zoran Prodanović, Ivan Bojčić, Dražen Baljak, and Matej Zec.

The provocative group have not shied away from the news, including when they were fined £40 for a naked performance at an open-air concert in 2006.

However, the band disputed that they weren't in fact naked as they had corks in their anuses.

The group's songs typically focus on political topics such as LGBT and women's rights.

Since forming in 1989, Let 3 has released ten albums, including the boldly named, Angela Merkel sere (Angela Merkel s**ts) and Živi Kurac (Live c**k).

The first country to qualify for Saturday's Grand Final is Croatia 🇭🇷 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/gIejIQJkgr — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 9, 2023

Their Eurovision song Mama SC discusses the topics of war, as Damir Martinović shared to Index: "The theme is war, the song is anti-war, it was created last summer while I was working on a play in Split.

"It came to that wartime moment that we should make a war opera and Mama ŠČ is one of the songs from the war opera."

How to watch the Grand Final of Eurovision

Eurovision’s Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 13.

The show will be broadcast on BBC One at 8pm and BBC iPlayer plus you can listen along on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Coverage of the Grand Final on BBC One ends at 12am.

The UK’s Eurovision entry for 2023 is 25-year-old Mae Muller from London who will be singing her track, I Wrote A Song.