BBC viewers first saw the drama series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer last Autumn and it proved to be popular with both viewers and critics.

It attracted an audience of 9.4 million viewers (30-day all screens episode 1 figure).

Inspired by Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, series two will again be a dramatised account of the origins of the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the SAS.

Series two of SAS Rogue Heroes will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (Image: BBC/Kudos/Sifeddine Elamine)

Set in Spring, 1943, series two will see David Stirling captured and Paddy Mayne now in charge of the SAS and their attention must turn from the conflict in North Africa to mainland Europe.

But GHQ has cast doubt over the future of the regiment while the creation of a new unit and a surprise arrival make things even more difficult for the men.

SAS Rogue Heroes cast returns for series two

Jack O’Connell returns as Paddy Mayne, alongside Connor Swindells as David Stirling, Sofia Boutella as Eve Mansour, and Dominic West as Dudley Clarke.

Also returning for series two are Theo Barklem-Biggs as Reg Seekings, Corin Silva as Jim Almonds, Jacob Ifan as Pat Riley, Jacob McCarthy as Johnny Cooper, Stuart Campbell as Bill Fraser, and Bobby Schofield as Dave Kershaw.

They will serve alongside new recruits Mark Rowley, known for roles in The Last Kingdom and The North Water and Jack Barton, who played roles in Heartstopper and War of the Worlds, who will play SAS members Jock McDiarmid and John Tonkin respectively.

Gwilym Lee, known for roles in The Great and Bohemian Rhapsody, joins SAS Rogue Heroes for series two to play Bill Stirling, David Stirling’s brother and founder of the 2SAS regiment, while Happy Valley and Our Flag Means Death’s Con O’Neill who will play General Montgomery.

Paolo De Vita who played roles in Anonymous and La Grande Guerra del Salento will also join the show.

Anna Manuelli, who played roles in Blocco 181 and Pezzi unici will also join the cast.

Industry and Save Me Too’s Edward Bennett will join the cast along with Matteo Franco.

All six episodes of series one are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer (Image: BBC/Kudos/Rory Mulvey)

Series creator, writer and executive producer Steven Knight says: “It’s so good to be back in the wild world of the SAS so soon. The second chapter is even more incredible than the first and we hope to do justice to the brave men and women whose story we are telling.”

Karen Wilson, joint MD of Kudos and executive producer says: “We were blown away by the incredible reaction to series one and are so excited to be back filming. Steven’s scripts are just brilliant, we have an amazing cast and we can’t wait to go on another action-packed ride with our Rogue Heroes again.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama says: “Series one dazzled millions of viewers across the country with its swagger, action-packed set pieces and wit, winning a whole legion of fans in the process. Series two goes bigger and better to prove that Steven Knight and the team were just getting started - we can’t wait to welcome the Rogue Heroes back to the BBC.”

Where will series two of SAS Rogue Heroes be filmed?





Series two of SAS Rogue Heroes will be filmed in the UK and Croatia.

It will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

All six episodes of series one are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.