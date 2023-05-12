If you've been wondering who that singer is, it is actually Finland's Eurovision Song Contest act for 2023.

Käärijä has become a fan favourite with his catchy song 'Cha Cha Cha'.

With his enthusiastic dancing and creative stage set-up, Käärijä is set to be high on the result board.

Who is Finland's 'Cha Cha Cha' Eurovision act?





Finnish rapper Käärijä, real name Jere Pöyhönen, is popular in his own country after releasing his debut album Fantastista in 2020.

Käärijä has a very bold and unique music style that has gained him a mass fan base and is the reason he is expected to do so well for Eurovision.

His music uses elements of rap, metal, electronic music and schlager, popular European music.

Käärijä wrote Cha Cha Cha with his friends Johannes "Kiro" Naukkarinen, and producer Aleksi Nurmi.

Along with his massive musical talent, Käärijä has also been very open about his medical condition, ulcerative colitis.

The condition, which can be life-threatening, happens when the colon and rectum become inflamed.

In 2014, the singer underwent intestine removal surgery and has since raised awareness to others to get checked.