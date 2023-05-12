On behalf of the 2022 winners Ukraine, Liverpool is expected to see thousands of fans flock to the city as they prepare for Europe's biggest party.

But, as we all know, putting on a party isn't always cheap, with it estimated that hosting countries spend tens of thousands for Eurovision.

The money side of the contest tends to create a political approach with some questioning if the money is being used correctly.

Now as the UK faces a cost of living crisis, the question of cost is bigger than ever.

How much is it costing the UK to host Eurovision?

The Eurovision Song Contest is reportedly costing the UK just under £24 million, according to CNBC news.

Although the cost is split, with the BBC set to spend £8 million to £16 million whilst the government will contribute around £9 million.

Eurovision costs are typically helped by the price of ticket sales, sponsorship deals and other revenue structures.

Alongside the BBC and government spending, Liverpool is also spending £4 million on local community events.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest Final?





The 67th Eurovision grand finale will take place on Saturday, May 13 and will be broadcast live from Liverpool.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the programme from 8pm on BBC One.