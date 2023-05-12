Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly asked to make a video appearance during the contest's Grand Final on Saturday, May 13.

However, his request was allegedly rejected by the event's organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), The Times has reported.

The EBU, an alliance of 112 member organisations which includes this year's host broadcaster, the BBC, said it was concerned his appearance would risk politicising the event.

: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been 'banned' from addressing Eurovision audience. ( Cover Images) (Image: Cover Images)

Why Eurovision won't let President Zelensky speak at the Grand Final

A spokesperson said: "The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show and governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation.

"As part of these, one of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event.

"The request by Mr Zelensky to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted as it would be against the rules of the event."

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the UK is hosting this year's contest on behalf of the country.

The BBC has said the broadcast is expected to be watched by more than 160 million viewers worldwide.

A total of 11 Ukrainian artists will be performing at his year's competition in the M&S Bank Arena.

Who won Eurovision in 2022 and who is Ukraine's act this year?





One of the artists includes last year's winners Kalush Orchestra who won the hearts of Europe with their song Stefania.

However, the group will not be representing their country in the contest with that honour being held by Electro-pop duo Tvorchi with the song Heart of Steel.