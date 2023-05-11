A total of 16 acts performed throughout the second semi-final this evening (May 11) live from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Two semi-finals have been broadcast altogether this week, hosted by Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

There have also been star-studded performances in both shows from Rita Ora and around 60 dancers, drag Queen’s and musical tributes to Ukraine.

Usually, the winning country from the previous year will host the competition but Liverpool was chosen to host Eurovision in 2023 on behalf of last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine.

It couldn’t go ahead in Ukraine due to the ongoing war and so it was given to the UK to host as Sam Ryder, the nation’s Eurovision entry from 2023 landed second place with the chart-topping hit ‘Spaceman’.

Singer and TikTok star Mae Muller will be representing the UK this year with her track ‘I Wrote A Song’.

Who went through to the grand final of Eurovision from the second semi-final?





The last remaining acts to be joining the other 10 from Tuesday’s (May 11) first semi-final, are:

Albania

Cyprus

Estonia

Belgium

Austria

Lithuania

Poland

Australia

Armenia

Slovenia

Who went through to the grand final of Eurovision from the first semi-final?





The 10th and final qualifier for Saturday's Grand Final is Slovenia 🇸🇮 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/ueq2ztKavb — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 11, 2023

The first 10 countries who made it through to the grand final and are also joining the six countries who automatically make it through to Saturday’s show are:

Croatia

Moldova

Switzerland

Finland

Czechia

Israel

Portugal

Sweden

Serbia

Norway

Ireland has participated in Eurovision more than 50 times and has a record seven wins but has failed to qualify for the final since Ryan O’Shaughnessy entered with his song Together in 2018.

The Eurovision grand final takes place on May 13 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm.