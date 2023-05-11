Waddingham has been presenting the semi-finals for the song contest this week alongside Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

She delighted fans with her joyous facial expressions and high energy throughout Tuesday’s (May 9) semi-final as the first 10 acts were voted through to Saturday's (May 13) grand final.

Only five minutes until we get to see an unpredictable array of Hannah Waddingham facial expressions again. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 11, 2023

The talented performer also surprised BBC viewers by speaking French in the opening segment of the show as she explained the voting rules to those watching at home.

On tonight’s second semi-final (May 11), she wore an elegant sleeveless yellow dress with a long trail and fans have been eager to see Waddingham appear on their TV screens once more, as some ask “how do I vote for Hannah Waddingham?”

Social media users ask if they can vote for Hannah Waddingham during Eurovision semi-final

Another 10 acts will go through to the last stage in the competition tonight but there seems to be one person on people's minds more than any of the acts.

On Twitter, one person said: “So now that we can all vote tonight, how do I vote for Hannah Waddingham? #Eurovision2023”

Another wrote: “I love that we’ve all collectively decided that Hannah Waddingham has already won #Eurovision”

Packing for @bbceurovision & what’s made me half an hour late??? Searching for this damn phone!🙄🙈😂#dontmakeyourbedwithyourphoneonsilentinit pic.twitter.com/MvwFYNj4J0 — Hannah Waddingham.💣 (@hanwaddingham) May 7, 2023

This user also agreed, commenting: “I need Eurovision to let me vote for Hannah Waddingham. For what? Everything. #Eurovision #Eurovision2023”

This account was keen to tweet about their love for the star, saying: “I’m obsessed with Hannah Waddingham and I’m not afraid to admit it! That woman is a GODDESS #Eurovision”

One viewer was hoping to see more of Waddingham on TV, posting: “The acts are giving nothing so can we just have two hours of Hannah Waddingham being her silly sausage self please #Eurovision2023”

Who went through to the grand final of Eurovision from the first semi-final?





The 10 countries who made it through to the grand final were:

Croatia

Moldova

Switzerland

Finland

Czechia

Israel

Portugal

Sweden

Serbia

Norway

Ireland has participated in Eurovision more than 50 times and has a record seven wins but has failed to qualify for the final since Ryan O’Shaughnessy entered with his song Together in 2018.