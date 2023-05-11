The ITV show began all the way back in April and has seen various past contestants battle it out to be crowned the first ever 'legend'.

The first people to leave the jungle were Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder and TV personality Gillian McKeith after an elimination challenge.

Since then, other fan favourites have left the show including Coronation Street and EastEnders stars Helen Flanagan and Dean Gaffney.

How is I'm a Celeb... South Africa different from the original ITV show?





The South African edition of the show differs from the original programme because this series includes an all-star cast, bringing back popular faces from previous seasons.

This series saw past contestants like Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder enter the camp to go through the reality show experience all over again.

The new series is also not live as was the case with previous installations, meaning there has been no public vote and that the winner has already been decided.

Instead of being crowned king or queen of the jungle, the winner will become the first ever show 'legend'.

Why isn't I'm a Celeb... South Africa live?





According to reports from The Mirror, the South Africa special was filmed as a backup if covid restrictions meant the show couldn't return to Australia as intended.

“This is a brilliant reserve plan in case Covid restrictions come round again in the Autumn and the cast and crew can’t get Down Under, as has happened for the past two years,” said an insider.

“There is no appetite to go back to Wales. It was great while it lasted but it’s just too dark and damp. Everyone’s had enough, including the viewers.”

Filming for the ITV reality show took place in July 2022.

When is the I'm A Celeb...South Africa final?





The I'm A Celeb...South Africa final will take place on Friday, May 12 from 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The last episode will air for one hour and 30 minutes with it ending at 10:30 pm.