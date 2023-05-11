Helen recently left the jungle when she failed to complete one of the survival challenges, leaving fans "gutted".

She left with fellow campmate Dean Gaffney from EastEnders, seeing viewers claim all the 'interesting' celebrities had left.

However, the TV star teased who could be walking away as the I'm A Celeb...South Africa winner next week when she appeared on the red carpet.

They came to redeem themselves and they can proudly say they achieved their goal 🫶 But now it’s time to wave goodbye to @helenflanagan1 & @deangaffney1 🚤 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/T7O7pq3guH — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 10, 2023

The Coronation Street actor told reporters: “I don’t know really I mean I became very close to Jordan, I've been really close to Jordan, yeah."

When asked who she thinks will win the ITV spin-off, she said: “Maybe [Jordan], maybe, maybe.”

Helen Flanagan added: “I really bonded with Carol and Fatima I really got on with I mean I’m very much a people person."

Helen Flanagan and Dean Gaffney booted from I'm A Celeb...South Africa as fans left 'gutted'





Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan and EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney were the two celebrities to leave the jungle last night.

Dean said of his experience that he has "never laughed so much" with Helen saying she is "probably looking forward to a good bottle of wine."

With only 3 days left before we crown the first #ImACeleb Legend, things are heating up! 🔐 Find out who will remain on the Survival Bench tonight at 9pm 👀 pic.twitter.com/tVvERuM9EB — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 10, 2023

Fans of the show were quick to comment on the outcome, with one user writing: "Gutted Helen is out #ImACeleb."

Another added: "Devastated Dean and Joe left!!! But Jordan has to win it! #ImACeleb."

One user complained that all the 'good' campmates had left, saying: "A camp packed full of dullards now. Great #ImACeleb", while another said: "@helenflanagan1 is my winner! She was fearless this time round and an inspiration! Hold your head high girl your our Queen! #ImACeleb."

I'm A Celeb...South Africa will continue from 9 pm on ITV1.