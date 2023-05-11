The second semi-final of Eurovision 2023 will be broadcast tonight (May 11), live from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.
A total of 16 acts will compete to land a place in the next top 10, claiming their spot in the grand final at the weekend.
The first semi-final of Eurovision took place on Tuesday (May 9), hosted by Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.
The trio will also be presenting the second semi-final which will air tonight on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm.
Ready for today's Second Semi-Final? Here's a closer look at the artists performing later 🤩 #Eurovision— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 11, 2023
Although Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine won last year’s competition, due to the ongoing war in the country, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) invited the UK to host on Ukraine's behalf because Sam Ryder was the runner-up in 2022.
Singer and TikTok star Mae Muller will be representing the UK this year with her track ‘I Wrote A Song’.
Who are the acts in tonight’s second Eurovision semi-final?
Here are the 16 acts performing in the second Eurovision semi-final tonight:
- Denmark: Reiley – Breaking My Heart
- Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover
- Romania: Theodor Andrei – D.G.T. (Off and On)
- Estonia: Alika – Bridges
- Belgium: Gustaph – Because of You
- Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart
- Iceland: Diljá – Power
- Greece: Victor Vernicos – What They Say
- Poland: Blanka – Solo
- Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem
- Georgia: Iru – Echo
- San Marino: Piqued Jacks – Like An Animal
- Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?
- Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje
- Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – Stay
- Australia: Voyager – Promise
The voting procedure for the Eurovision semi-finals in 2023 is slightly different from previous contests.
Instead of the jury vote, it’s entirely down to the public. Although you cannot vote for your own country, people living in countries who are not participating have been able to vote for the first time, known as the ‘rest of the world’ vote.
How did the change in the #Eurovision voting system this year affect the results? #Eurovisioncast is (almost) lost for words on the latest episode...— BBC Sounds (@BBCSounds) May 10, 2023
UK viewers were unable to vote in Tuesday’s semi-final but they can vote in tonight’s show.
Who went through to the grand final of Eurovision from the first semi-final?
The 10 countries who made it through to the grand final were:
- Croatia
- Moldova
- Switzerland
- Finland
- Czechia
- Israel
- Portugal
- Sweden
- Serbia
- Norway
Ireland has participated in Eurovision more than 50 times and has a record seven wins but has failed to qualify for the final since Ryan O’Shaughnessy entered with his song Together in 2018.
The Eurovision grand final is taking place on BBC One, May 13 at 8pm.
