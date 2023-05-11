The soap actor, 32, left the South African jungle alongside EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney on Wednesday night.

Both campmates were dumped from the 'All Stars' ITV show after the entire camp took part in a new survival challenge.

Helen - who first competed on the ITV show back in 2012 - reflected that she had 'had the best time' returning to the popular reality programme.

They came to redeem themselves and they can proudly say they achieved their goal 🫶 But now it’s time to wave goodbye to @helenflanagan1 & @deangaffney1 🚤 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/T7O7pq3guH — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 10, 2023

Helen Flanagan reflects on I'm A Celeb...South Africa stint

She added: "I've had the time of my life. I have just had the best time - I am so grateful."

The 32-year-old also admitted that beating Paul Burrell in a Bushtucker Trial was her favourite moment on the show.

The former Strictly contestant continued: "I just felt a lot calmer and a lot more confident doing the Trials this time round. My favourite, favourite moment was when I won a Trial against Paul Burrell.

"I love Paul but I wanted to win. Honestly, it was my favourite moment ever, ringing the bell at the end when I won. I was so happy. My second favourite moment was running into camp afterwards.

"I was literally buzzing telling all the other campmates I'd won. I was so happy! It was just amazing, I loved every second of it."

I'm A Celeb...South Africa continues at 9pm on ITV 1.