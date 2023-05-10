The pair were tasked with acquiring stars attached to polls in order to win but viewers were quickly annoyed by Paul Burrell as he continuously screamed.

This came after Helen Flanagan and Dean Gaffney were booted from the show, leaving fans "gutted".

Strictly star Helen Flanagan and EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney were the final two to left during the box challenge at the start of the I'm A Celeb...South Africa episode.

Dean said of his experience on the ITV show that he has "never laughed so much" with Helen saying she is "probably looking forward to a good bottle of wine."

Fans of the show were quick to comment on the outcome, with one user writing: "Gutted Helen is out #ImACeleb."

Another added: "Devastated Dean and Joe left!!! But Jordan has to win it! #ImACeleb."

One user complained that all the best campmates had left, saying: "A camp packed full of dullards now. Great #ImACeleb", while another said: "@helenflanagan1 is my winner! She was fearless this time round and an inspiration! Hold your head high girl your our Queen! #ImACeleb."

'Paul’s doing my head in': I'm A Celeb...South Africa fans share the same complaint with Paul Burrell

Fans took to Twitter to complain about Royal butler Paul Burrell on Twitter with one user saying: "Paul’s doing my head in now. He’s putting it on. Why volunteer for a trial if you’re just gonna scream like a baby!? Embarsssing. He should’ve gone long ago. #imaceleb."

Another user said: "It’s so clear that Paul overdoes all that yelling on purpose because he knows it’s what made him relevant on it the first time around #ImACeleb."

One fan added: "Sorry but Paul’s screaming and whining is actually so fake!!", while another said: "Shut up Paul! You’re being so fake with it too, there’s no need to be that loud #ImACeleb."

I'm A Celeb...South Africa will continue from 9 pm on ITV1.