The celebrities were all placed inside large wooden boxes filled with string. They were then tasked with moving a key to a padlock to free themselves.

Most of the celebrities made it out in one piece with just five remaining when last night's episode ended on a cliffhanger.

When the show returned tonight (Wednesday, May 10), we found out who would be leaving after losing the Bushtucker trial.

With only 3 days left before we crown the first #ImACeleb Legend, things are heating up! 🔐 Find out who will remain on the Survival Bench tonight at 9pm 👀 pic.twitter.com/tVvERuM9EB — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 10, 2023

This comes after the celebs were forced to select campmates to save from yesterday's trial until only two remained.

The I'm A Celeb...South Africa trial involved the contestants entering the Temple of Doom and unlocking various coded locks with the winner needing to be the first to unlock four.

EastEnders star Joe Swash leaves I'm A Celeb after Temple of Doom survival trial

Upon entering the temple, the two were greeted by falling snakes as they tried to crack the coded locks.

Joe Swash was told to calm down by ITV duo Ant and Dec as he screamed at the never-ending onslaught of snakes.

Phil Tufnell noted that the code he had didn't even work with Dec saying: "Remember blokes, there's more codes than padlocks."

Phil was the first one to crack a code before extending his lead against Swash further when he got his second.

Phil finally won when he unlocked his final padlock. This meant that Joe Swash would be leaving the South African jungle.

Helen Flanagan and Dean Gaffney leave I'm A Celeb...South Africa as fans left 'gutted' and 'devastated'





Some of the remaining contestants were able to free themselves and take a seat on one of the limited benches, leaving Strictly star Helen Flanagan and EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney as the final two.

Dean said of his experience that he has "never laughed so much" with Helen saying she is "probably looking forward to a good bottle of wine."

Fans of the show were quick to comment on the outcome, with one user writing: "Gutted Helen is out #ImACeleb."

Another added: "Devastated Dean and Joe left!!! But Jordan has to win it! #ImACeleb."

One user complained that all the best campmates had left, saying: "A camp packed full of dullards now. Great #ImACeleb", while another said: "@helenflanagan1 is my winner! She was fearless this time round and an inspiration! Hold your head high girl your our Queen! #ImACeleb."

I'm A Celeb...South Africa will continue from 9 pm on ITV1.