Fans of bakery chain Greggs are in luck this weekend as you can enjoy all menu items for a discounted price.
Helping to celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday, May 13, Greggs is offering 25% off to any customers using Just Eat.
But you'll have to be quick to grab the deal as it's only available for a limited amount of time.
The limited deal will be available to all Greggs fans that spend over £20 on Just Eat.
It will be available from 4 pm on the day of the Eurovision final, May 13 with all menu items included.
So whether you fancy a sausage roll or a slice of pizza to enjoy the Eurovision Song Contest, now you can save and enjoy.
How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final
The final will be shown on BBC and BBC iPlayer from 8 pm on Saturday, May 13 and will be hosted in Liverpool.
When did the Eurovision Song Contest start?
The annual singing contest, which is organised by the European Broadcasting Union began in 1956.
The now highly-anticipated calendar event was first held on May 24, 1956, in Lugano, Switzerland.
It was one of the earliest attempts to broadcast a live televised event to a considerable international market.
The first competition was not won on points, but by votes (which were given two per country), and only the winner was announced.
In 1956, Switzerland won the contest with the artist Lys Assia with the song 'Refrain'.
