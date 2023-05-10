The semi-final saw 15 countries perform with only 10 successfully making it through to the star-studded final.

The 10 countries making it to the grand final are Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Israel, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Malta, Azerbaijan, Ireland, Latvia and the Netherlands were all unsuccessful to make it to the 2023 Eurovision Grand Final.

First 10 acts for Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final confirmed

The Grand Final entries include the return of Loreen who won for Sweden back in 2012 and is now returning with fan favourite 'Tattoo'.

Along with Loreen's dance hit, there are some more unique acts including Crotia's act Let 3 with their song Mama SC, wearing bold outfits and an 'out there' performance not to be missed.

Another fan favourite, Finland's Kaarija was intense with the song Cha Cha Cha as he wore a bright green top and performed along with his chained dancers.

This year's semi-final saw a big first with the voting opening to all countries outside of Europe, with votes converted into points.

Plus, the 2023 first semi-final also saw only viewers vote for who goes through to the Grand Final, meaning acts have to face the judges until the final show.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is taking place on May 13 at BBC One at 8pm.