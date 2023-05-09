The two campmates competed in the Temple of Doom survival trial after being informed that one would be leaving the show.

An EastEnders star and cricketer went head-to-head after drawing the short straw to be selected.

At the start of the show, the celebrities were informed by ITV presenting duo Ant and Dec that they would have to select an orange stone to not have to take part.

They were then forced to pick one other campmate not to take part until just two remained.

The campmates left at the end would be forced to compete in the survival trial.

The I'm A Celeb...South Africa trial involved the contestants entering the Temple of Doom and unlocking various coded locks with the winner needing to be the first to unlock four.

Upon selecting the coloured gem, Jordan Banjo and Georgia Toff began selecting who they wanted to save before others selected their picks.

In the end, it was Joe Swash and Phil Tufnell who were selected to compete, leaving the cricketer gutted as he wasn't saved by any of his friends.

Joe Swash and Phil Tufnell compete in the Temple of Doom survival trial

Upon entering the temple, the two were greeted by falling snakes as they tried to crack the coded locks.

Joe Swash was told to calm down by Ant and Dec as he screamed at the never-ending onslaught of snakes.

Phil noted that the code he had didn't even work with Dec saying: "Remember blokes, there's more codes than padlocks."

Phil was the first one to crack a code before extending his lead against Swash further when he got his second.

Phil finally won when he unlocked his final padlock. This meant that Joe Swash would be leaving the South African jungle.

I'm A Celeb...South Africa will continue from 9 pm on ITV1.