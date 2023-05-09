The UK is gearing up to host the glittering competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine with the final taking place on Saturday, May 13.

TikTok star Mae Muller will be flying the flag for the UK on home turf and will be representing the country with the tune 'I Wrote A Song'.

The annual singing competition is well known for its complex voting system and for its fun and flamboyance.

"It's such a huge honour to be able to represent my own country"@maemuller_ wrote a song and she's ready to sing it for the UK. We caught up with her ahead of her performance in Liverpool to talk all things #Eurovision2023 - and @Harry_Styles ☕️



Here's how the iconic contest began, where it was first held and the first-ever winner as we speculate who will take the 2023 crown.

When did the Eurovision Song Contest start?





The annual singing contest, which is organised by the European Broadcasting Union began in 1956.

The now highly-anticipated calendar event was first held on May 24, 1956, in Lugano, Switzerland.

It was one of the earliest attempts to broadcast a live televised event to a considerable international market.

The first competition was not won on points, but by votes (which were given two per country), and only the winner was announced.

In 1956, Switzerland won the contest with the artist Lys Assia with the song 'Refrain'.

Which country has won Eurovision the most?





Ireland is the most successful country at the contest, securing 7 victories.

It is closely followed by Sweden which has won the contest 6 times.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom are tied on 5 times each.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest Final?

The 67th Eurovision grand finale will take place on Saturday, May 13 and will be broadcast live from Liverpool BBC One.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the programme from 8pm on BBC One.

How long is the Eurovision Song Contest 2022?





Viewers will be able to tune into the grand finale on Saturday from 8pm.

The popular annual show will also feature Graham Norton as the UK commentator and will include a performance from last's year's winners Kalush Orchestra as well as the runner up - the UK's Sam Ryder.

With all the acts and voting, the contest will last four hours until midnight.