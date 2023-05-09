The former reality TV contestant and boxer, 24, will make his debut alongside The Chase's Paul Sinha on an upcoming episode of 'Loose Men'.

The all-male version of the ITV lunchtime chat show 'Loose Women' will also see Martin Kemp and anchor Vernon Kay returning to the panel on Thursday 18 May to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

Loose Women anchor Ruth Langsford made the announcement at the end of Tuesday's show.

ITV's Loose Men special to return with Vernon Kay, Martin Kemp and more

Langsford, who had appeared alongside Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Kelle Bryan - introduced a promo clip for the special, in which Vernon said: "Yes, we’ll be feeling the fear and doing it anyway - because when it comes to us lads, loose talk can save lives."

In the trailer, Tommy teased that he and his fellow panellists will "let their guards down", whilst Martin promised that the episode will "break through the barricades" and Paul Sinha committed to "open up like never before".

'Loose Men' first aired as a one-off special in November 2020 to mark International Men's Day and featured JLS singer Marvin Humes, comedian Iain Stirling, Boyzone star Ronan Keating and radio host Roman Kemp at the desk.

The spin-off but has since returned for a series of sporadic episodes and seen the likes of 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional Johannes Radebe and former rugby player Mike Tindall discuss various tough topics at lunchtime.



Loose Men will air on Thursday, May, 18 at 12.30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.