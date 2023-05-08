The 41-year-old had appeared on the eighth series of the show back in 2008, eventually being crowned King of the Jungle.

He then went on to present the spin-off show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, NOW! which he credits for introducing him to Stacey Solomon who appeared on the tenth series, and whom he later married.

The couple have gone on to have three children together; son Rex, born in 2019, daughter Rose, born in October 2021 and daughter Belle, born in February 2023.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have three children together

'I genuinely feel like I’m the biggest winner ever'





On Monday's episode Joe got emotional about his time on the show, saying: “Honestly, I genuinely feel like I’m the biggest winner ever from anyone who’s done this show.

“It gave me my wife, my kids, a career for over a decade.

“Growing up, all I wanted to be was a dad and have a family. The jungle came along and I met my wife on the jungle.

“I feel like I’ve won this already. I don’t know where I would be without it. I’d just be that dude that was on EastEnders years ago. Now, I’m Stacey Solomon’s husband.”

'I feel very blessed'





Later in the Bush Telegraph, he said he finds his experience of the jungle hard to talk about “without getting emotional” because he wears his heart on his sleeve.

“I feel very blessed, very lucky. It was my chance to come back and say thank you. You pulled me through some very dark times and gave me everything I ever wanted," he added.

Swash also revealed during the show that he is missing home, telling his campmates: “I’m really missing my kids… I don’t know how to get rid of the feeling.”

He added: “I was a different person the first time (I did I’m A Celeb). This time there’s so much at home waiting for me.

“Everyone wants to do their family proud and I want to do the same.”