There is a fairly extensive list of items that are banned from Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena for the event as well as a bag policy you will need to adhere to.

The restrictions are in place to ensure a smooth running of the event and to meet health and safety guidelines.

To get full advice and detailed information on all prohibited items and regulations head to the M&S Bank Arena website.

Eurovision 2023 bag policy

The venue advises that bags should not be brought into the arena for the Eurovision events.

On its website, it adds: "If a bag is absolutely necessary and for essential items only, we will allow customers to bring one small bag no larger than A4, ideally this would be a clear bag to allow for quick and hygienic security searches.

"Exemptions are allowed for medical purposes or for customers bringing changing bags for babies and young children."

On behalf of Ukraine, we are so ready to host #Eurovision2023 in Liverpool! 💙💛



Watch the video here: https://t.co/4AFJLYFPxr pic.twitter.com/DIVOFFEwrK — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 8, 2023

Eurovision M&S Bank Arena banned items

Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena has a list of prohibited items that can not be brought into the venue for health and safety.

If you do have a prohibited item it could be confiscated or you could potentially be refused entry.

The full list of items includes:

Any item that is illegal to carry or possess under UK Law

Liquids, Aerosols, Creams, & Gels in containers above 100ml (Maximum size 100 ml per container)

Alcoholic beverages

Clothing, items, or signage with the likely purpose of engaging in Ambush Marketing

Helium balloons, frisbees or similar objects or projectiles - including inflatables

Bicycles, rollerblades, skates, skateboards, scooters, Segways, or similar

Chairs, folding chairs or similar, prams/baby carriers

Glass/plastic/metal bottles or containers

Controlled drugs or items having the appearance of controlled drugs - Medically prescribed medicine is permitted.

CS / Pava Incapacitant Spray

Explosive devices, fireworks, flares, pyrotechnics, smoke canisters or similar (including stink bombs)

Firearms, replica firearms or any device suspected to be a firearm or component part

Flags of countries not participating in the Eurovision Song Contest

Flags larger than .5 m x 1 m. or flags, flag sticks, signs and banners

Flammable substances, liquids and fuel - Cigarette lighters, matches and size-compliant personnel use toiletries are permitted

Food and drink - a reasonable quantity of baby food is permitted if attending with a baby

Gas cylinders and similar items

Hand or power tools, metal spikes, nails, or tacks.

Hazardous substances include powders, pastes, chemicals, irritants, and toxic and flammable substances.

Items for sale or distribution

Knives and other items with edged blades and/or sharp points including large scissors, pocketknife or other cutting devices, or items designed or constructed to hold an edge

Large items: any item too large to fit comfortably under a spectator seat or is likely to present a threat to safety in the event of an evacuation.

Laser pointers, strobe lights and similar emitting devices.

Noisemaking devices likely to impact on artist and spectator experience including vuvuzelas, horns, air horns, rattles, loud hailers, musical instruments

Offensive messaging: messaged clothing, banners, posters, flags - including regional flags of participating countries with political overtones - or material of any kind displaying inappropriate or offensive images or writing as deemed by Venue personnel. Including, but not limited to, those meant to offend any protected classes or characteristics, politics, religion, race, gender, sexual orientation and disability.

Offensive weapon or implements (anything made, adapted, or intended for use for causing injury to a person, including bayonets, flick knives, martial arts weapons, extendable batons, and sharpened combs)

Professional photographic and broadcast equipment including tripods and monopod

Protest items and materials

Restricted frequency transmitting or receiving equipment or devices (Radio transmitters, walkie-talkies, radio scanners, cell, or radio jamming devices.)

Remote-controlled items, including drones

Selfie sticks

Umbrellas

Crash Helmets

Masks or any item which covers the face with the exception of masks used for medical or hygiene reasons. Masks must be momentarily removed if requested for identification purposes.

Chains, and Spiked / Studded items of clothing including bracelets or belts

Packages/Parcels

Any other items at the discretion of the Venue which is likely to have an adverse effect on the successful delivery of the event

The prohibited items apply to all the Eurovision Song Contest events being held at the M&S Bank Arena including the family and jury shows.

The stage is ready, and so are we 🤩#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/2viybY7Y61 — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) April 26, 2023

What changes have been made to Eurovision voting this year?





From this year, only viewers’ votes will decide which countries qualify onwards from the semi-finals stage meaning acts won’t have to face the judges until they reach the grand final stage.

People from countries outside the contest will be able to vote online and on the app for the first time in the competition’s nearly seven-decade history.

Their votes will be converted into points that will have the same weight as one participating country in both of the semi-finals and the grand final.