The singer gave his followers a thumbs up in a picture posted to his Instagram story which sees him lying on a hospital bed.

He said he travelled to the hospital in an ambulance after he started to lose vision and consciousness.

The picture is captioned: “So yesterday i randomly started to lose vision/consciousness in my house! Managed to get to my neighbours who took care of me and got me to hospital in the ambulance

“Wont go into detail but we did a bunch of tests and throughout the day and they’ve told me I’m all good now

“I feel LOADS better today!

“Got the green light for TOUR tomorrow

“See you tomorrow in Glasgow”

Nelson is due to start touring the UK with shows confirmed in Newcastle, Manchester and Birmingham to name a few.

His first headline tour begins in Glasgow on May 9 and ends in London on May 17.