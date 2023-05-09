On average, the credit is worth more than £3,500 per year.

They have just 10 days left to claim pension credit and still qualify for the latest £301 cost of living payment which will go directly to their bank accounts.

Those who successfully claim by May 19 could receive the £301 payment.

Pensioners can check their eligibility for pension credit by using an online calculator (Image: Canva)

By using an online pension credit calculator, pensioners can check their eligibility and get an estimate of how much they might receive.

Minister for Pensions, Laura Trott, said: “Pension credit can make a real difference and I am determined to make sure this support – worth an average of £3,500 a year – is reaching everyone who needs it, particularly as we know how much pressure households across the country have been under.

“Please check if you or your loved ones can claim for this extra support, and if you do it by May 19 you could qualify for the £301 cost-of-living payment – giving another financial boost to those who need it most.”

Pension credit is designed to help people, who are over the state pension age and on a low income, with daily living costs.

If you’re spending time with pension-age friends and family over this bank holiday weekend don’t forget to talk to them about #PensionCredit



Learn more https://t.co/5caTELj7nC pic.twitter.com/9qxZmSTOcX — Department for Work and Pensions (@DWPgovuk) May 5, 2023

Pensioners who want to claim pension credit do not need to be in receipt of the state pension to receive it.

With the pension credit, a person’s income can be topped up to a minimum of £201.05 per week for single pensioners and to £306.85 for couples or more if a person has a disability or caring responsibilities.

Pension credit is sometimes described as a “gateway benefit”, because even a small pension credit award can provide access to a wide range of other benefits such as help with housing costs, council tax or heating bills in addition to the extra cost-of-living payments - worth up to £900 this financial year.

Across Britain, around 1.4 million pensioners receive pension credit but many who could be eligible aren’t claiming it.

If you’re looking to apply for pension credit, you can do so in various ways, including by printing and filling out a paper form, visiting www.gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim or calling 0800 99 1234.

Phone lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm.