However, judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and newest addition to the panel Bruno Tonioli seemed to be in hysterics over the comedian Markus Birdman.

The performer seemed to make several jokes, referencing strokes and the twists and turns of parenthood and received four ‘yes’ votes from the judges.

Heart Breakfast radio presenter Amanda Holden was seen “cackling” according to one viewer who said: “Amanda Holden’s evil cackle could waken witches across the land #bgt.”

Holden commented on Birdman’s performance saying: “I’m glad I’m wearing my big knicker’s tonight that’s all I’m saying.”

Social media users ask if they are ‘missing something’ amid BGT’s act Markus Birdman

On Twitter, one person posted: “How’s that even funny??? Am I missing something #BGT.”

Another agreed, tweeting: “Why are the judges laughing? Have I missed a joke? #BGT”

While this user put: “Is the panel watching a different act to us? #BGT”

The show didn’t seem to be meeting many people’s expectations as one account said: “He’s not funny.. is there any decent acts tonight? #bgt #britainsgottalent”

BGT judge Bruno Tonioli brought to tears by Welsh choir

In last week’s episode (April 29) of BGT, Bruno Tonioli and Amanda Holden shed tears after hearing an emotional performance by a Welsh choir.

Johns' Boys male choir gave a stunning rendition of Callum Scott's Biblical, seeing the group pass the audition stage with flying colours.

Tonioli said of the act: "The balance, the harmonies, it was divine, I felt like I was in music heaven."

Dixon added: "I really, really loved the arrangement, it was really powerful, and you sounded really rich and full-bodied together."

Holden, who was also in tears, said: "As soon as I heard you were a male voice choir and you were from Wales, I said to Alesha, I'm going to cry."

