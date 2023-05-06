Tonight's episode (Saturday, May 6) opened with two groups made up of children singing and dancing.

The first concerned a class led by teacher Banji who did a performance of the song 'New King' and a group called Boycanto who did a performance from the Matilda musical.

Both acts got four yeses from Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli.

Now, these kids know how to have fun!



However, viewers of the programme were not in agreement, with many heavily criticising the performances.

'They couldn't sing a note'





In response to the first performance from Banji's class, one viewer posted: "They looked like they were having fun, but they couldn't sing a note."

Another wrote: "Could have given us a bit of a break before the next group of tone deaf kids" whilst another put "Is tonight a ‘kids can’t sing’ special".

One viewer reckoned acts consisting of mostly children were more likely to get through regardless of quality as they posted: "Everyone’s sussed that kids will always get through so they’re throwing them at the judges at this point."

Another expressed similar sentiments, saying: "If I wanted to see kids sing badly, I'd have my own and see their school plays. THEN it would be cute. Simply being a child is NOT talent."

Meanwhile, one viewer was critical saying the performances were as if they were from a "school talent show" and another put "Just an act that u will see in the annual year 6 Christmas musical".

Finally, one Twitter user joked: "Bring back The Childcatcher from Chitty,Chitty ... #BritainsGotTalent".

