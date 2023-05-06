The character is reported to cause chaos on the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and newest addition to the panel Bruno Tonioli.

In a teaser clip posted on BGT’s YouTube channel, Mr Blobby’s arrival doesn’t go down too well as Dixon says “oh no” when he runs off the stage towards the seated audience.

As Mr Blobby falls over in front of Cowell giving Holden a fright, the head judge asks, “are you okay?”

Are you ready for more #BGT talent, fit for a King? ✨ Tune in tonight at 8pm on @ITV 1 & @WeAreSTV! pic.twitter.com/0vKxmJsT64 — BGT (@BGT) May 6, 2023

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge, Tonioli turns to the audience and exclaims: “Mr Blobby’s going to hospital!” and throws his arms in the air.

The old-school children’s icon then performs a magic trick – but what else could go wrong?

BGT judge Bruno Tonioli brought to tears by Welsh choir

In last week’s episode (April 29) of BGT, Bruno Tonioli and Amanda Holden shed tears after hearing an emotional performance by a Welsh choir.

Johns' Boys male choir gave a stunning rendition of Callum Scott's Biblical, seeing the group pass the audition stage with flying colours.

Tonioli said of the act: "The balance, the harmonies, it was divine, I felt like I was in music heaven."

BGTeaser 🤪 Mr Blobby's causing CHAOS with his magical act: https://t.co/8DRqsBXy9h



Tune in for a BLOBTASTIC episode of #BGT tomorrow night at 8pm on @ITV 1 and @WeAreSTV 🎉 pic.twitter.com/zjm9hBajwc — BGT (@BGT) May 5, 2023

Dixon added: "I really, really loved the arrangement, it was really powerful, and you sounded really rich and full-bodied together."

Holden, who was also in tears, said: "As soon as I heard you were a male voice choir and you were from Wales, I said to Alesha, I'm going to cry."

When is Britain’s Got Talent on tonight?





BGT will continue tonight (May 6) on ITV1 from 8pm.

The show will also be available to watch on ITVX and STV.