The Saturday Night Takeaway duo were seen seated inside West Minster Abbey, who attended the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey as goodwill ambassadors for the Prince’s Trust, a role they have been in since 2021.

The ITV presenters were also among US singer Katy Perry, Australian musician Nick Cave, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, BBC director-general Tim Davie, actress Dame Joanna Lumley and singer Lionel Richie, who will perform at the coronation concert on Sunday.

What did ITV's Ant and Dec say about the King’s coronation ceremony?





Speaking to ITV as they left Westminster Abbey after the ceremony, McPartlin said: “The view was very good by the way, we were here and then there was only one row and then he [the King] walked past, they all [Royal family] walked past.”

When asked about the most amazing moment, he continued: “It was when the crown went on.”

In agreement, Donnelly said: “Yeah yeah, the crowning… just the whole thing. Just a fantastic day.”

Ant and Dec are hoping to use the #Coronation to recruit some campmates for the next series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Herehttps://t.co/UjObJnhUV0 pic.twitter.com/flaTWcAkPs — ITV News (@itvnews) May 6, 2023

BGT's Ant and Dec said it was an ‘honour and a privilege' to be invited to the coronation

Before the ceremony, McPartlin and Donnelly told Good Morning Britain it was an “honour and a privilege” to be invited to the event in central London.

McPartlin added that the Prince’s Trust is the “best legacy” for the King to leave.

“He started the Prince’s Trust with his Navy pension back in 1976 and since then, the Prince’s Trust has grown every year and it’s now worldwide,” he said.

“We’re just very proud to be part of it and we can see now first-hand how it does help young people in this country and around the world.”