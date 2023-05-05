The pride leaders were then forced to pick who would be undertaking the challenge with the EastEnders stars Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney picking Toff, Andy, Myleen and Jordan.

The two leaders were apprehensive about who to pick, putting them in an awkward position.

Dean remarked that he may be "sealing" his campmate's "fate" by selecting them.

Which Pride do you think is going to come out on top? 👀 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/eAV4EZATiR — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 5, 2023

I'm A Celeb...South Africa contestants take part in Gold Rush challenge in 'fight for survival'





The teams comprised of two celebrities then left the I'm A Celeb...South Africa camp to undertake the dreaded challenge.

When the yellow and green Pride met the ITV presenting duo, they were told that they would be playing Gold Rush.

They explained that the celebs would have to go on their backs to enter mineshafts to collect gold nuggets.

The team able to tip the scales first would be victorious.

When the campmates were strapped in and put into the mineshafts, they were met with gross liquids falling on top of them.

Toff was the first person to get a gold nugget on the scale with Andy following close behind.

The Yellows soon found two more nuggets, catching them up to the green team, seeing Ant remark: "It's very close."

The show then ended on a cliffhanger with text reading: "A fight for survival" showing up on screen.

Who could be leaving I'm A Celeb...South Africa on Monday after Gold Rush challenge?





Jordan Banjo, Georgia Toffolo (Toff), Andy Whyment and Myleene Klass were picked to take part in the challenge.

The losing side would see one of their members leave, putting these names at risk of being kicked from the jungle.