The user has amassed around 627,000 followers on the short-form social media app, with fans tuning in regularly to see him inspect 'shocking' new builds.

His account first started all the way back in 2021 and has since garnered over 10 million likes.

In a recent video, the inspector, who goes under his company name New Home Quality Control, visited a property with damaged garage walls, cracked slabs, gaps in the back door and an uninspected loft.

The TikTok video started with the building inspector praising the wall plate straps in the garage before walking around to the side of the structure to reveal massive holes in the brickwork.

He then went on to describe the person behind the new build work as a "tuna melt" and "pillock".

Making his way into the house, he spotted a cracked slab and gap in the French doors, saying: "This indicates that either the opening is the wrong size or the doors are the wrong size, take your pick!"

The loft was not much better with waste materials still in the space which the inspector says "indicates no one has checked the loft."

He then went on to use a spirit to check how straight the bricklaying was, revealing that it was squint, prompting him to exclaim: "That is ridiculous!"