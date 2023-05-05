The former king of the Jungle, 41, played Mickey Miller in the BBC One soap from 2003 to 2008 and then for two episodes in September 2011.

Speaking to Carol Vordeman on Friday night's episode of the ITV's 'All Stars' spin-off, Swah confessed that he had the "worst" exit ever, and he didn't ever have to act out one of the famous "doof doof" ending scenes in his five years on the soap.

He added: "I had the worst outro ever! I didn’t even leave at the end of the episode.

Joe Swash played Mickey Miller on EastEnders from 2003 to 2008. ( Lifted Entertainment/ ITV) (Image: Lifted Entertainment/ ITV)

EastEnders bosses have 'never asked' Joe Swash to return to Walford

"So usually you leave at the end of the episode and you get the ‘doof doof’.

"Mine, I went to Norwich to be a bell boy at a hotel and mid-scene I just walked into the Vic and went, ‘Right, see you later’.

"They turned back to Phil, turned back to me and I’d gone.

"I was like ‘What, that’s it?’ I was there five years and not one doof doof!"

However, despite not being asked by EastEnders bosses, Swash admitted that he "wouldn't mind" returning to Walford.

The actor, who is married to Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon, added: "You know exactly what you’re doing, when you’re doing it, how you’re doing it.

"But they’ve never asked me mate, not once."

Speaking later in the Bush Telegraph, Joe said: "People think I can phone up 'EastEnders' and go, 'I’m ready to come back now guys.'

"They have not phoned me. Let me make this clear ... 'EastEnders' have never phoned me to get me back on the show."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash missed his I'm A Celeb...South Africa opening episode. (Ian West/PA) (Image: Ian West/ PA)

Stacey Solomon jokes she is a 'bad wife' amid Joe Swash's I'm a Celeb trial

The news comes after another confession from his partner Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey Solomon.

Solomon, 33, posted a series of stories on Instagram earlier this week where she told fans: “I’m going to sort myself out and get ready to watch Joe in the jungle. We’re going to sit and watch it tonight in bed.

“I’ll be honest with you, both of us forgot he was even in it so we missed it yesterday."

Solomon laughed: “We are going to catch up today. He filmed it so long ago and we’ve both got baby brain right now and completely forgot about it.”

As she continued to massage her face with some facial oils, she said: "Now I'm going to watch Joe in the jungle. Hopefully, he's doing a really awful trial. I'm a bad wife."