The 46-year-old and ex-soldier Scott, 34, got married in October 2021 but have reportedly finished their relationship.

Marsh had previously been married to former EastEnders actor Jack Ryder between 2002 and 2009 as well as soap actor Jamie Lomas between 2012 and 2014.

Sources quoted by The Mirror claim the pair have split due to work commitments after trying to make things work.

Kym and Scott were married at the Sandhurst military academy (Image: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images)

The insider said: "They both really tried to make it work, but the cracks have been there for a while and they were only getting to see each other for one or two days a week at the very most.

"Kym’s been so busy, and last year Strictly meant even her weekends were stacked up along with weekdays rehearsing."

'Lucky enough to marry my best friend'





Marsh and Ratcliff got married four months after announcing their engagement, with the ceremony taking place at Sandhurst military academy.

In honour of their first wedding anniversary last October, she shared a photo of her and Scott at sunset on their wedding day.

She captioned the photo: "1 year ago today I was lucky enough to marry my best friend. This man is everything to me. I honestly don’t know what I would do without him.

"He is my everything, my rock, my friend, my soulmate. Scott, I am so very lucky to be your wife and I thank my lucky stars everyday that you came into my life.

"Of course I have to also give huge thanks to @antonycotton for playing cilla black and introducing us!

"Don't know how I will ever repay you this one darling hahah! So all that’s left to say is Happy Anniversary my wonderful, amazing, sexy af husband! I love you with all of my heart! Always and forever."